Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $840.80

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $840.80 and last traded at $784.75, with a volume of 4213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $783.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $605.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 103.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.23. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.90 million. Analysts forecast that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

