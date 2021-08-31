Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.61

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.61 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05), with a volume of 3,239,401 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £62.49 million and a PE ratio of -6.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Savannah Resources news, insider David Archer acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,226.03). Insiders acquired a total of 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,000 over the last three months.

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

