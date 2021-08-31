SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) versus Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Critical Contrast

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Highlands REIT alerts:

This table compares Highlands REIT and SBA Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $28.94 million N/A -$33.59 million N/A N/A SBA Communications $2.08 billion 18.86 $24.10 million $9.44 37.99

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and SBA Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -118.10% -12.68% -9.47% SBA Communications 12.33% -5.61% 2.84%

Volatility & Risk

Highlands REIT has a beta of 11.75, suggesting that its stock price is 1,075% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBA Communications has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Highlands REIT and SBA Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A SBA Communications 0 2 12 1 2.93

SBA Communications has a consensus target price of $362.13, indicating a potential upside of 0.97%. Given SBA Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SBA Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Highlands REIT on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Highlands REIT Company Profile

Highlands REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility. The company was founded in December 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless. The International Site Leasing segment acquires and develops towers. The Site Development segment includes consulting and construction activities. The company was founded by Steven E. Bernstein in 1989 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Highlands REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highlands REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.