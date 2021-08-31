Scancell (LON:SCLP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.31

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.31 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.29). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 21.75 ($0.28), with a volume of 471,628 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.90. The stock has a market cap of £177.31 million and a PE ratio of -15.54.

In other news, insider Martin Diggle acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £38,000 ($49,647.24).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

