Schroders (LON:SDR) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,788.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,788 ($49.49) and last traded at GBX 3,785 ($49.45), with a volume of 17588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,752 ($49.02).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SDR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,890 ($50.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,603.57 ($47.08).

Get Schroders alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,633.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,574.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.70 billion and a PE ratio of 18.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

In other news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 17,074 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,580 ($46.77), for a total transaction of £611,249.20 ($798,600.99). Also, insider Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total transaction of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58).

About Schroders (LON:SDR)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.