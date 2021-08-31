Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Position Increased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

