Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 956,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up about 4.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC owned 1.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $51,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period.

FNDA traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.82. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,379. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.47. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $56.22.

