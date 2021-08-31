Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,074 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $11,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 125.7% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 210,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 117,215 shares during the period.

SCHV opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average is $67.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $70.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

