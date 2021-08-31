Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 5.6% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $17,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,439,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 210,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 117,215 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,013. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

