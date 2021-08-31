Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after buying an additional 1,081,072 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,806,000 after buying an additional 598,686 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after buying an additional 397,646 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,559,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,004,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,452,000 after buying an additional 255,085 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $109.68 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $109.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.33.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

