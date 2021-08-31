Scorum Coins Market Capitalization Reaches $175,683.68 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 47.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 62.5% lower against the US dollar. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $175,683.68 and $1,455.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scorum Coins coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

