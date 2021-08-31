Scott Robinson Sells 15,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Scott Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total transaction of C$99,477.00.

Scott Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Scott Robinson acquired 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,400.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Scott Robinson acquired 8,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Scott Robinson acquired 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,500.00.

Shares of PEY stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 166,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.32 and a twelve month high of C$8.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 10.33.

A number of research firms have commented on PEY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

