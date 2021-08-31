Scott Robinson Sells 15,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Scott Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total transaction of C$99,477.00.
Scott Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Scott Robinson acquired 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,400.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, Scott Robinson acquired 8,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00.
- On Friday, June 25th, Scott Robinson acquired 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,500.00.
Shares of PEY stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 166,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.32 and a twelve month high of C$8.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 10.33.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
