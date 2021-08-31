ScPrime Price Reaches $0.0628 on Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $21,467.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.0628 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002516 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00064114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00133501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00161612 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,177,824 coins and its circulating supply is 37,494,213 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.