Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Shares Sold by Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. decreased its stake in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,450,414 shares during the quarter. Scully Royalty accounts for about 4.9% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. owned 1.89% of Scully Royalty worth $36,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Scully Royalty by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,070. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Scully Royalty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

