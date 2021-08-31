SDI Group (LON:SDI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $190.52

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 190.52 ($2.49) and traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.51). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.48), with a volume of 295,594 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 190.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 183.59. The stock has a market cap of £188.21 million and a PE ratio of 41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About SDI Group (LON:SDI)

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

