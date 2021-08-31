Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,880,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the July 29th total of 17,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SE traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,718,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,798. SEA has a one year low of $135.28 and a one year high of $344.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.20 billion, a PE ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.86.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SEA will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Cowen upped their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

