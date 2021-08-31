Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells $2,416,400.70 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $2,416,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Clay B. Siegall sold 2,789 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $431,039.95.

On Thursday, August 5th, Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $3,842,164.80.

On Friday, July 2nd, Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $4,241,802.03.

SGEN stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.60. The company had a trading volume of 736,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,682. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.04 and a 200 day moving average of $150.74. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

