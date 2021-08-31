Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Seagen comprises 0.1% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Seagen by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.60. 737,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,682. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.86 and a 200 day moving average of $150.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $82,375.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $101,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,750 shares of company stock worth $18,451,372. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.