Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 29th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Security National Financial news, VP Jason G. Overbaugh sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $25,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Security National Financial by 67.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Security National Financial by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Security National Financial by 11.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Security National Financial by 119.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $185.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

