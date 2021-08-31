Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 335,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.18% of Leslie’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.99. 17,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,243. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.29. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

