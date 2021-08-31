Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 186,651 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,694,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $525,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 73.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 117,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

NASDAQ:LSXMA remained flat at $$49.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 12,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

