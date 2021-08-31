Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 231,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $55.70. The stock had a trading volume of 186,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.26. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

