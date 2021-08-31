Segantii Capital Management Ltd Increases Position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter worth about $2,201,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSMX. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

NYSE BSMX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

