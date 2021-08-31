Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $9.37 Million in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,372,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.12% of Shift4 Payments as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 814,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,594,000 after acquiring an additional 773,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,042,000 after acquiring an additional 610,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,056.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,599,000 after acquiring an additional 507,927 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,904,000 after purchasing an additional 416,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.07. 17,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,301. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -88.23 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.57. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock worth $358,057,950. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

