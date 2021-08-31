Segantii Capital Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,501. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.51.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.