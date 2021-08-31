Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New $7.12 Million Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 333,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,124,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Dun & Bradstreet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,373.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 160,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNB. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

NYSE DNB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.30. 23,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,841. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.