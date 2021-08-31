Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,451,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Guardant Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 895.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

NASDAQ:GH traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.54. 17,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,340. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.60 and a 200 day moving average of $131.96. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

