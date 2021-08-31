Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.17% of Latham Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $532,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $583,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $636,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $875,000. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWIM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ:SWIM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Latham Group Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

