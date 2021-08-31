Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases 7,363 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,812. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

