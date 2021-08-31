Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $9.46 Million Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,463,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.10% of Americold Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on COLD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.76. 36,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.04, a P/E/G ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

