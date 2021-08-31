SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.83

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEGXF. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEGRO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Get SEGRO alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.