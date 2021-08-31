Sei Investments Co. Acquires 22,936 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Equinix worth $137,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.94.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,957 shares of company stock worth $14,362,282 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $843.45. The company had a trading volume of 508,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,060. The business has a 50 day moving average of $818.87 and a 200-day moving average of $746.24. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $848.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 221.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

