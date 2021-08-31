Sei Investments Co. Acquires 261,422 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,643,610 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,422 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.50% of Lyft worth $99,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $163,801,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $160,382,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lyft by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after buying an additional 1,664,044 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lyft by 315.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,919,000 after buying an additional 1,575,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lyft by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,440,000 after buying an additional 1,296,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

LYFT stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.61. 5,074,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,574,520. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

