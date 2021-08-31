Sei Investments Co. Acquires 48,673 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,311 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,673 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Lululemon Athletica worth $117,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $143,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $113,414,000 after acquiring an additional 269,901 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,560,000 after acquiring an additional 212,282 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock traded down $14.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $400.17. 1,273,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,916. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.00.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.