Sei Investments Co. Acquires 82,315 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,125,935 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,315 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.9% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $391,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $379.38. 12,283,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,658,328. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.28. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $382.76. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,717,995 shares of company stock worth $951,080,888. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

