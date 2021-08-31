Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801,396 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 5.33% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $212,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.51. 481,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,174. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.85.

