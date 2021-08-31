Sei Investments Co. Buys 18,712 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Danaher worth $273,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.16. 2,407,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $329.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.