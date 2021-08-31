Sei Investments Co. Buys 2,109,285 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.0% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.67% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,334,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

BND stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,953,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,339. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

