Sei Investments Co. Buys 224,376 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,514,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.54% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $434,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,545. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $307.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

