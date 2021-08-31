Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,309 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $115,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ServiceNow by 21.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 799,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,400,000 after acquiring an additional 49,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $643.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,380. The company has a 50 day moving average of $577.35 and a 200 day moving average of $531.33. The stock has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a PE ratio of 765.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.85 and a 12-month high of $647.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

