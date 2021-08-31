Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,302,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,419 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of The Charles Schwab worth $167,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,450,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,722. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.18. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,569 shares of company stock valued at $41,569,505 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.