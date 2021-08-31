Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,345 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Adobe worth $317,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,634,676,000 after purchasing an additional 208,730 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $663.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,220. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $667.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $617.37 and its 200-day moving average is $534.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

