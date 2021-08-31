Sei Investments Co. Has $1.33 Billion Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,751,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,157 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.9% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.29% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $1,326,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of VEA stock remained flat at $$52.46 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,921,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,780. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.10.

