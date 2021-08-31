Sei Investments Co. Has $128.45 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $128,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.57.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $416.27. 4,248,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,799. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $392.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

