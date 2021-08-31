Sei Investments Co. Has $135.40 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of MercadoLibre worth $135,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,416,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,132,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $11.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,867.45. The company had a trading volume of 278,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,219. The stock has a market cap of $92.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,349.00 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $959.87 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,651.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,558.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

