Sei Investments Co. Has $152.46 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.36% of Aptiv worth $152,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Aptiv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

APTV traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $152.19. 1,977,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,061. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.76. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.