Sei Investments Co. Has $210.25 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,391,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.75% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $210,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,712,000 after acquiring an additional 86,842 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,467. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $156.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.