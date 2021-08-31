Sei Investments Co. Has $218.30 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,937,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.49% of IHS Markit worth $218,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth approximately $103,873,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth approximately $575,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,536,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,074,000 after buying an additional 80,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 49,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,077. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $121.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 77.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.18.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

