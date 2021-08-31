Sei Investments Co. Has $226.94 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of PayPal worth $226,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1,846.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $288.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,903,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683,335. The firm has a market cap of $339.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

