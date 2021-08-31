Sei Investments Co. Has $308.97 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,571,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $308,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,410,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,519,729. The company has a market capitalization of $617.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.41. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $76.17 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

